NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV - Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 373,800 shares during the period. NOV comprises about 1.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of NOV worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NOV by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 98,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NOV

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 151,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,047,404.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,439,727.98. This represents a 35.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 256,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,885.52. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore raised NOV to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOV

More NOV News

Here are the key news stories impacting NOV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peer company NOVA Measuring Instruments reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, beating both earnings and revenue estimates, which can help support sentiment across industrial and technology-adjacent names, including NOV. NOVA Measuring Instruments Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

Peer company NOVA Measuring Instruments reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, beating both earnings and revenue estimates, which can help support sentiment across industrial and technology-adjacent names, including NOV. Neutral Sentiment: NOV was the target of unusually large options activity, with traders buying 2,616 put options versus a typical 180, suggesting elevated concern or hedging ahead of potential volatility rather than a clear fundamental change.

NOV was the target of unusually large options activity, with traders buying 2,616 put options versus a typical 180, suggesting elevated concern or hedging ahead of potential volatility rather than a clear fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent institutional and analyst activity in the broader industrial/measurement space was mixed, with some large funds adding shares and others reducing exposure; this does not point to a clear new catalyst for NOV itself.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.66. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from NOV's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NOV's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

NOV Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco NYSE: NOV is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV's business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

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