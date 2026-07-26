Novanta Inc. $NOVT Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,316 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.36% of Novanta worth $57,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Novanta by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $171.85. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novanta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

Insider Activity at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,432,537.23. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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