NPK International Inc. $NPKI Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI - Free Report) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,157 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 459,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.99% of NPK International worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in NPK International by 26,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NPK International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NPK International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NPK International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NPK International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NPK International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPK International

Insider Transactions at NPK International

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $30,798.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,978,596. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $122,793.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 247,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,645,683.75. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,117. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

NPK International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPKI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NPK International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.22.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.58 million during the quarter. NPK International had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NPK International

NPK International, Inc NYSE: NPKI is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

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