Nuveen LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nuveen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,053,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 679,578 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.37% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,296,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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