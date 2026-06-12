Nuveen LLC Has $923.34 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Nuveen LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,117,173 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.33% of International Business Machines worth $923,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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