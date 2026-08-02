nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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nVent Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results significantly exceeded expectations: nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. nVent Electric earnings report

nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance points to continued momentum: The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. nVent second-quarter financial results

The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center investment supports the growth narrative: nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. nVent expands data-center liquid-cooling capacity

nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong results, nVent trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, leaving the stock potentially sensitive to any slowdown in growth or future guidance revisions.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NVT opened at $154.53 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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