NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.1% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,300,457 shares of company stock valued at $274,041,153. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Article Title

NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Article Title

Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Article Title

Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Negative Sentiment: There were also repeated headlines about NVIDIA being “under pressure” and lagging some semiconductor peers, reflecting investor concern that the stock may be pausing after a huge run and facing valuation scrutiny. Article Title

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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