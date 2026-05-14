NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Boston Trust Walden Corp's 7th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,905 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $208,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $225.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.40 and a 200 day moving average of $187.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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