NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Decatur Capital Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,584 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 13.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after buying an additional 936,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloud providers are accelerating spending on AI infrastructure, particularly NVIDIA’s liquid-cooled Blackwell systems. This reinforced expectations that demand for NVIDIA’s data-center GPUs remains well ahead of supply ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Nvidia stock climbs as AI infrastructure demand boosts investor sentiment

Cloud providers are accelerating spending on AI infrastructure, particularly NVIDIA’s liquid-cooled Blackwell systems. This reinforced expectations that demand for NVIDIA’s data-center GPUs remains well ahead of supply ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and earnings-preview coverage remains bullish. NVIDIA has a strong history of beating estimates, while reported first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion and data-center revenue of $75.2 billion showed exceptional year-over-year growth. Forecasts also point to continued momentum from the Blackwell and upcoming Vera Rubin platforms. Will Nvidia beat estimates again

Analyst and earnings-preview coverage remains bullish. NVIDIA has a strong history of beating estimates, while reported first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion and data-center revenue of $75.2 billion showed exceptional year-over-year growth. Forecasts also point to continued momentum from the Blackwell and upcoming Vera Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: A strong Nasdaq and semiconductor-sector rebound lifted sentiment across chip stocks, providing an additional market-wide catalyst for NVDA. Some analysts argue that NVIDIA’s valuation remains reasonable relative to its growth and potential future sales. Nvidia beats stock market upswing

A strong Nasdaq and semiconductor-sector rebound lifted sentiment across chip stocks, providing an additional market-wide catalyst for NVDA. Some analysts argue that NVIDIA’s valuation remains reasonable relative to its growth and potential future sales. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is using financial guarantees, equity investments, and revenue-sharing arrangements to help customers build AI data centers and secure demand for Vera Rubin. The strategy could strengthen its ecosystem and market share, but it also increases exposure to customer defaults, cash outflows, and weaker AI-investment returns. Nvidia financial engineering and Vera Rubin

NVIDIA is using financial guarantees, equity investments, and revenue-sharing arrangements to help customers build AI data centers and secure demand for Vera Rubin. The strategy could strengthen its ecosystem and market share, but it also increases exposure to customer defaults, cash outflows, and weaker AI-investment returns. Negative Sentiment: Risk-focused coverage highlights concerns about circular financing, rising AI infrastructure costs, and whether hyperscaler spending can remain economically justified. NVIDIA has also traded sideways for several months, suggesting investors may require stronger earnings or guidance to sustain a breakout. Nvidia stock remains in a $200 rut

Risk-focused coverage highlights concerns about circular financing, rising AI infrastructure costs, and whether hyperscaler spending can remain economically justified. NVIDIA has also traded sideways for several months, suggesting investors may require stronger earnings or guidance to sustain a breakout. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term competitive risks are emerging as custom AI chips gain traction and AI-generated software could weaken CUDA’s traditional competitive moat, particularly as workloads shift from training toward inference. AI threats to Nvidia CUDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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