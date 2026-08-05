NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Keebeck Wealth Management's 4th Largest Position

Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,955 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company's fifty day moving average is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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