NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,110 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 44,364 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NVDA opened at $225.83 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $277.32.

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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