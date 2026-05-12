NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Meritage Portfolio Management's 5th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,708 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Michael Brady & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $863,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,251,000. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $120.28 and a 52 week high of $222.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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