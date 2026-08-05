NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,781,583 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 5,129,163 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $5,542,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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