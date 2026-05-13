NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,483 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Plan Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.47 and a 12 month high of $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.47. The company has a market cap of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang joining Trump’s China mission has raised hopes that Nvidia could secure improved export access or future chip sales to Chinese customers, which would be a meaningful revenue catalyst. Reuters article

CEO Jensen Huang joining Trump’s China mission has raised hopes that Nvidia could secure improved export access or future chip sales to Chinese customers, which would be a meaningful revenue catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight Nvidia’s central role in the AI buildout, with investors continuing to favor the stock as a core “AI infrastructure” winner ahead of its May 20 earnings report. MarketWatch article

Multiple articles highlight Nvidia’s central role in the AI buildout, with investors continuing to favor the stock as a core “AI infrastructure” winner ahead of its May 20 earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nvidia to $315 from $265 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s valuation and earnings power. 247WallSt article

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nvidia to $315 from $265 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s valuation and earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary says Nvidia is still viewed as expensive by some metrics, but analysts and bullish strategists argue the company’s AI demand, networking, and supply-chain control justify the premium. Seeking Alpha article

Broader commentary says Nvidia is still viewed as expensive by some metrics, but analysts and bullish strategists argue the company’s AI demand, networking, and supply-chain control justify the premium. Negative Sentiment: Some reports still flag China-related risk: Nvidia’s advanced chips remain subject to U.S. export curbs, and earlier speculation that Huang might be excluded from the trip had pressured the stock. Barron's article

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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