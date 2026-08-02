NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,493 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.1% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burling Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in NVIDIA by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,522,798 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $614,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,621 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 60,056 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,381 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. DUTCH ASSET Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 32,865 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.41 and a 200-day moving average of $196.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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