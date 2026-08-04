NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684,924 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,446,818 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sei Investments Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $3,781,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloud providers are accelerating spending on AI infrastructure, particularly NVIDIA’s liquid-cooled Blackwell systems. This reinforced expectations that demand for NVIDIA’s data-center GPUs remains well ahead of supply ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Nvidia stock climbs as AI infrastructure demand boosts investor sentiment

Cloud providers are accelerating spending on AI infrastructure, particularly NVIDIA’s liquid-cooled Blackwell systems. This reinforced expectations that demand for NVIDIA’s data-center GPUs remains well ahead of supply ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and earnings-preview coverage remains bullish. NVIDIA has a strong history of beating estimates, while reported first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion and data-center revenue of $75.2 billion showed exceptional year-over-year growth. Forecasts also point to continued momentum from the Blackwell and upcoming Vera Rubin platforms. Will Nvidia beat estimates again

Analyst and earnings-preview coverage remains bullish. NVIDIA has a strong history of beating estimates, while reported first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion and data-center revenue of $75.2 billion showed exceptional year-over-year growth. Forecasts also point to continued momentum from the Blackwell and upcoming Vera Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: A strong Nasdaq and semiconductor-sector rebound lifted sentiment across chip stocks, providing an additional market-wide catalyst for NVDA. Some analysts argue that NVIDIA’s valuation remains reasonable relative to its growth and potential future sales. Nvidia beats stock market upswing

A strong Nasdaq and semiconductor-sector rebound lifted sentiment across chip stocks, providing an additional market-wide catalyst for NVDA. Some analysts argue that NVIDIA’s valuation remains reasonable relative to its growth and potential future sales. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is using financial guarantees, equity investments, and revenue-sharing arrangements to help customers build AI data centers and secure demand for Vera Rubin. The strategy could strengthen its ecosystem and market share, but it also increases exposure to customer defaults, cash outflows, and weaker AI-investment returns. Nvidia financial engineering and Vera Rubin

NVIDIA is using financial guarantees, equity investments, and revenue-sharing arrangements to help customers build AI data centers and secure demand for Vera Rubin. The strategy could strengthen its ecosystem and market share, but it also increases exposure to customer defaults, cash outflows, and weaker AI-investment returns. Negative Sentiment: Risk-focused coverage highlights concerns about circular financing, rising AI infrastructure costs, and whether hyperscaler spending can remain economically justified. NVIDIA has also traded sideways for several months, suggesting investors may require stronger earnings or guidance to sustain a breakout. Nvidia stock remains in a $200 rut

Risk-focused coverage highlights concerns about circular financing, rising AI infrastructure costs, and whether hyperscaler spending can remain economically justified. NVIDIA has also traded sideways for several months, suggesting investors may require stronger earnings or guidance to sustain a breakout. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term competitive risks are emerging as custom AI chips gain traction and AI-generated software could weaken CUDA’s traditional competitive moat, particularly as workloads shift from training toward inference. AI threats to Nvidia CUDA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9%

NVDA opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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