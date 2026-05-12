NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,459 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $120.28 and a 52 week high of $222.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here