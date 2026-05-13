NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,196 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.47 and a 52 week high of $223.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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