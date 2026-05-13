NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang joining Trump’s China mission has raised hopes that Nvidia could secure improved export access or future chip sales to Chinese customers, which would be a meaningful revenue catalyst. Reuters article

CEO Jensen Huang joining Trump’s China mission has raised hopes that Nvidia could secure improved export access or future chip sales to Chinese customers, which would be a meaningful revenue catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight Nvidia’s central role in the AI buildout, with investors continuing to favor the stock as a core “AI infrastructure” winner ahead of its May 20 earnings report. MarketWatch article

Multiple articles highlight Nvidia’s central role in the AI buildout, with investors continuing to favor the stock as a core “AI infrastructure” winner ahead of its May 20 earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nvidia to $315 from $265 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s valuation and earnings power. 247WallSt article

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Nvidia to $315 from $265 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s valuation and earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary says Nvidia is still viewed as expensive by some metrics, but analysts and bullish strategists argue the company’s AI demand, networking, and supply-chain control justify the premium. Seeking Alpha article

Broader commentary says Nvidia is still viewed as expensive by some metrics, but analysts and bullish strategists argue the company’s AI demand, networking, and supply-chain control justify the premium. Negative Sentiment: Some reports still flag China-related risk: Nvidia’s advanced chips remain subject to U.S. export curbs, and earlier speculation that Huang might be excluded from the trip had pressured the stock. Barron's article

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $124.47 and a one year high of $223.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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