NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,384 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Gabelli Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $223,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 2,250 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 331,915 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $57,886,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 227,923 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,750,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,641 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Nvidia Stock Is on the Rise After Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Exclusively Buy Its Chips

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Analyst Forecasts NVIDIA Revenue Potential From SpaceX Compute Plans

Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. NVIDIA B200 Systems Are Sold Out

Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. Positive Sentiment: Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. NVIDIA Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning.

Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain, including Michael Burry’s bearish NVIDIA position, concerns over potentially expensive circular investments in AI companies, U.S. restrictions affecting China-related supply chains, and competition from AMD, custom accelerators and AI companies developing their own chips. Michael Burry Maintains Bearish NVIDIA View

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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