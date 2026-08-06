NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Reduced by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,519 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 9.9% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $210,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Nvidia Stock Is on the Rise After Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Exclusively Buy Its Chips

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Analyst Forecasts NVIDIA Revenue Potential From SpaceX Compute Plans

Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. NVIDIA B200 Systems Are Sold Out

Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. Positive Sentiment: Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. NVIDIA Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning.

Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain, including Michael Burry’s bearish NVIDIA position, concerns over potentially expensive circular investments in AI companies, U.S. restrictions affecting China-related supply chains, and competition from AMD, custom accelerators and AI companies developing their own chips. Michael Burry Maintains Bearish NVIDIA View

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here