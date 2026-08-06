NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,519 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 25,684 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Nvidia Stock Is on the Rise After Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Exclusively Buy Its Chips

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Analyst Forecasts NVIDIA Revenue Potential From SpaceX Compute Plans

Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. NVIDIA B200 Systems Are Sold Out

Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. Positive Sentiment: Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. NVIDIA Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning.

Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain, including Michael Burry’s bearish NVIDIA position, concerns over potentially expensive circular investments in AI companies, U.S. restrictions affecting China-related supply chains, and competition from AMD, custom accelerators and AI companies developing their own chips. Michael Burry Maintains Bearish NVIDIA View

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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