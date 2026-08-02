NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549,464 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 860,642 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.8% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $261,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9%

NVDA opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50-day moving average price is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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