Nwam LLC Buys 20,245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 357.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 952.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 854.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 825.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,453,217 shares of company stock valued at $137,676,777 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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