NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,564 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 54,404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,512,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,703,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,687 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,083,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,832,309 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $872,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $210.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.71. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $176.26 and a 52-week high of $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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