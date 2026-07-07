O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. Buys Shares of 3,676 General Dynamics Corporation $GD

O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,676 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.76. 104,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,999. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $293.95 and a 52-week high of $380.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $389.15.

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General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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