O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,719 The Clorox Company $CLX

O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 364,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,317. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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