Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 26,959 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) by 539.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned 0.07% of Ambarella worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,562,000 after acquiring an additional 151,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,213,347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $100,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $67,811,000 after acquiring an additional 650,306 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 4,577 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $241,528.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,889.44. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 768,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,753,923.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,417 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.01. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The company's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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