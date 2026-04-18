Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 154.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,386 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,386 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 257.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 3.8%

TEVA opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 9,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $301,910.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,207.37. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $448,130.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $214,532.58. This trade represents a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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