Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 49,497 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 49,497 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $83.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is -627.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

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