Oak Thistle LLC Buys 5,409 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $169.35 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.66.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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