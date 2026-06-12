Oath Planning LLC Buys Shares of 2,388 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Oath Planning LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,388 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $707,000. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of Oath Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $249.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.33. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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