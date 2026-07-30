Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Acquires 120,231 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 267.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,220 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,231 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 1.0% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 95.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,102,015 shares of company stock worth $504,063,952. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI governance products strengthen Snowflake’s enterprise positioning. Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Snowflake launches AI agent governance layer to track activity, control costs

Snowflake launched the Cortex AI Gateway and related security innovations to provide centralized monitoring, activity controls, cost management and secure interoperability for AI agents. These tools address major barriers to corporate AI adoption and could increase platform usage as customers scale agentic-AI deployments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see significant additional upside. Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Wells Fargo says this software stock can surge 85%

Wells Fargo reportedly reiterated a bullish view, citing an opportunity for the software stock to gain as much as 85% after its earlier decline. Snowflake’s enterprise-AI expansion, security features and product-revenue guidance calling for approximately 30% growth are supporting the optimistic outlook. Positive Sentiment: Partnership activity reinforces the AI-security narrative. 1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. 1Password joins Snowflake to tackle AI security

1Password joined Snowflake to address trusted agent interoperability, potentially improving the credibility and adoption of Snowflake’s security and governance offering. Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved. A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Snowflake flashes golden cross after sell-off

A reported golden-cross setup and a cup-with-handle pattern suggest stronger chart momentum, with technical traders watching a potential breakout near the pattern’s entry level. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling may concern investors. Director Frank Slootman sold roughly $79.5 million of shares on July 20 and another $2.8 million on July 21, while director Benoit Dageville sold approximately $18.4 million. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but they can still weigh on sentiment.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its 200-day moving average is $196.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $293.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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