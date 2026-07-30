Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Michael Yee Reiterates Buy on Gilead

UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Gilead to Report Q2 Earnings

The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. BMS and Gilead Rule in the CAR-T Space

Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an Equal Weight rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Barclays Gilead Price Target Update

Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Analysts Estimate Gilead to Report a Decline in Earnings

Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Atea Pharmaceuticals said its hepatitis C combination therapy matched Gilead’s drug in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. If approved, a competing oral regimen could threaten Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise, although commercialization and regulatory risks remain. Atea Hepatitis C Phase 3 Trial

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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