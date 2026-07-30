Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,377 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,178,152,000 after buying an additional 73,835,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $611,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,632,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $224,901,000 after acquiring an additional 925,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 633,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 208.2% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 799,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 540,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6%

HIG opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $145.81.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

More The Hartford Insurance Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN projects 2028 earnings of $14.25 per share , indicating expectations for continued long-term earnings growth beyond the current-year consensus estimate of $12.73.

DOWLING & PARTN projects , indicating expectations for continued long-term earnings growth beyond the current-year consensus estimate of $12.73. Neutral Sentiment: The Hartford’s most recent quarterly results provided a favorable fundamental backdrop: earnings of $3.42 per share exceeded estimates of $3.16, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.26 billion. Net margin was 15% and return on equity was 21.66%.

The Hartford’s most recent quarterly results provided a favorable fundamental backdrop: earnings of $3.42 per share exceeded estimates of $3.16, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.26 billion. Net margin was 15% and return on equity was 21.66%. Negative Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN lowered its FY2026 earnings forecast to $13.00 per share from $13.25, although the revised estimate remains above the $12.73 consensus.

DOWLING & PARTN lowered its FY2026 earnings forecast to $13.00 per share from $13.25, although the revised estimate remains above the $12.73 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded HIG from “hold” to “strong sell,” a notably bearish change that could weigh on investor sentiment. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded from “hold” to “strong sell,” a notably bearish change that could weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo issued a pessimistic forecast for The Hartford’s stock, adding to the recent analyst caution. Wells Fargo Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Hartford Insurance Group

Wells Fargo issued a pessimistic forecast for The Hartford’s stock, adding to the recent analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target modestly to $144 from $143 but maintained a “market perform” rating. The target remains below the current trading level, implying limited near-term upside.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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