Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,557 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 12,431.2% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after buying an additional 23,877,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after buying an additional 5,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,660,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here