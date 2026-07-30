Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys Shares of 1,450,000 OneStream, Inc. $OS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,800,000. OneStream comprises about 1.4% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned approximately 0.59% of OneStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OneStream alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at $109,803,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OneStream during the 1st quarter worth $70,665,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter worth about $47,648,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in OneStream by 3,942.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,595,839 shares of the company's stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in OneStream in the second quarter valued at about $35,882,000.

OneStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:OS opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. OneStream, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OneStream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OneStream wasn't on the list.

While OneStream currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here