Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 62,843 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Oracle were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,605.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,314 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported $630 billion AI backlog . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Wall Street Is Valuing Oracle's $630B AI Backlog at Zero

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly $7 billion Pentagon agreement . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now

Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately $40.4 billion of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Larry Ellison and the Media Deal

Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about 200 basis points , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Oracle Stock and Default Insurance

Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Technology companies have issued roughly $194 billion of bonds for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage.

Technology companies have issued roughly for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary highlights the possibility of further selling if AI capital spending slows, OpenAI-related credit concerns worsen or Oracle’s expected margin compression becomes more pronounced. One investment firm also trimmed its Oracle position after strong cloud gains, reinforcing the near-term risk-off sentiment.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $114.50 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average of $165.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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