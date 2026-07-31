Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,162 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.52.

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More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. PG Q4 Earnings Beat on Productivity, Sales Miss Estimates

Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Procter & Gamble

Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Citigroup Price Target Update

Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed Chairman

P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. P&G Forecasts Muted 2027

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was conservative: EPS of $6.89–$7.11 versus a $7.07 consensus midpoint expectation, and revenue of $85.1–$86.8 billion versus an $89.5 billion consensus. Management cited tighter consumer spending, promotions, smaller pack sizes, inflation, tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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