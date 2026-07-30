Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.1% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,683,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 424.7% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 1,659,671 shares of the company's stock worth $45,575,000 after buying an additional 1,343,333 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,583,000 shares of the company's stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 583,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,298,118 shares of the company's stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 214,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. UBS Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.04.

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Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

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Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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