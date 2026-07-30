Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in argenex were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Amundi grew its stake in shares of argenex by 44.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 61,433 shares of the company's stock worth $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenex by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in argenex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 76,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,148 shares of the company's stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $867.00 to $932.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on argenex from $1,152.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,056.89.

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argenex Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $882.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $596.01 and a 12 month high of $953.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $873.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.78.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. argenex had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 43.59%. On average, research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 27.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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