Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 171.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,808 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 182,973 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 4.3%

TEAM opened at $104.28 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $200.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -125.64, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Atlassian's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlassian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CFO James Chuong sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $775,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 288,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,295,868. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 3,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $269,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 227,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,426,159.61. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,069 in the last 90 days. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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