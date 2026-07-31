Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Invests $1.51 Million in General Motors Company $GM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,314 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results remain the primary bullish catalyst: adjusted EPS of $3.57 exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue of $48.03 billion topped estimates and rose 1.9% year over year. Management maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14.

GM’s second-quarter results remain the primary bullish catalyst: adjusted EPS of $3.57 exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue of $48.03 billion topped estimates and rose 1.9% year over year. Management maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has improved following the earnings beat. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $13.40 from $12.95 and its 2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. Tigress Financial also forecast substantial upside and maintained a strong-buy view.

Analyst sentiment has improved following the earnings beat. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $13.40 from $12.95 and its 2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. Tigress Financial also forecast substantial upside and maintained a strong-buy view. Positive Sentiment: GM is emphasizing artificial intelligence to accelerate vehicle engineering, improve development workflows and potentially make vehicles better and faster. The company is also pursuing supply-chain resiliency, which could reduce disruption risks over time. GM Fully Believes AI Will Help Make Its Cars Better And Faster

GM is emphasizing artificial intelligence to accelerate vehicle engineering, improve development workflows and potentially make vehicles better and faster. The company is also pursuing supply-chain resiliency, which could reduce disruption risks over time. Positive Sentiment: GM’s shares continue to attract value-oriented attention because of earnings growth, cash-flow potential and a consensus analyst price target above the recent trading range. The company also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend.

GM’s shares continue to attract value-oriented attention because of earnings growth, cash-flow potential and a consensus analyst price target above the recent trading range. The company also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend. Neutral Sentiment: President Donald Trump’s visit to a GM plant highlighted tariffs as a benefit to U.S. automakers, but the political support offers limited clarity on the company’s actual cost outlook. Trump visits General Motors plant

President Donald Trump’s visit to a GM plant highlighted tariffs as a benefit to U.S. automakers, but the political support offers limited clarity on the company’s actual cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reports suggest tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, undermining claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Any increase in vehicle or component costs could pressure margins and future guidance. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Reports suggest tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, undermining claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Any increase in vehicle or component costs could pressure margins and future guidance. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto sold shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions. The planned nature reduces the signal’s significance, but the concentrated selling may weigh on investor sentiment.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,772,477.72. This trade represents a 42.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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