Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Invests $20.36 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,359,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned 0.59% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 35,055 shares of the company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.88%. Brighthouse Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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