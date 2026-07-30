Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 730 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ecolab

Here are the key news stories impacting Ecolab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ecolab reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.09, slightly above the $2.08 consensus, while revenue reached $4.42 billion versus expectations of $4.39 billion. Revenue grew 9.7% year over year, and adjusted EPS increased 11%, supported by pricing, volume growth, and productivity. Ecolab Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Ecolab reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.09, slightly above the $2.08 consensus, while revenue reached $4.42 billion versus expectations of $4.39 billion. Revenue grew 9.7% year over year, and adjusted EPS increased 11%, supported by pricing, volume growth, and productivity. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05-$8.25, representing expected growth of 7%-10%. Strong demand was especially evident in Global High-Tech, where organic sales rose 29%, and Life Sciences, where organic sales increased 15%. Ecolab Raises 2026 EPS Outlook

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.05-$8.25, representing expected growth of 7%-10%. Strong demand was especially evident in Global High-Tech, where organic sales rose 29%, and Life Sciences, where organic sales increased 15%. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted accelerating growth across core businesses and improving margins, despite rising commodity costs and Middle East-related disruptions. Ecolab also repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares during the quarter. Ecolab Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted accelerating growth across core businesses and improving margins, despite rising commodity costs and Middle East-related disruptions. Ecolab also repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $295 to $305 and reiterated an Overweight rating. William Blair also maintained a Buy rating, citing the earnings beat, higher guidance, and margin recovery. JPMorgan Raises Ecolab Price Target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $295 to $305 and reiterated an Overweight rating. William Blair also maintained a Buy rating, citing the earnings beat, higher guidance, and margin recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Ecolab expects third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.13-$2.23, below the $2.27 analyst consensus, although the forecast still implies continued earnings growth. Ecolab Beats Q2 Estimates and Raises Outlook

Ecolab expects third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.13-$2.23, below the $2.27 analyst consensus, although the forecast still implies continued earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank modestly reduced its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $9.35 from $9.40, signaling limited longer-term earnings pressure despite the improved 2026 outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $352.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.15 and a fifty-two week high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Michel D. Doukeris acquired 7,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $258.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,108. The trade was a 1,345.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin M. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,830.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,727.89. The trade was a 1,204.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,550 shares of company stock worth $2,719,508. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Further Reading

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