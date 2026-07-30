Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,053 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Natera by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Natera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Key Headlines Impacting Natera

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. CFO SEC filing CEO SEC filing

Most notably, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,064 shares for approximately $1.28 million, while CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,770 shares for about $1.48 million. Both executives cited pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and said the sales were made to cover tax-withholding obligations related to vested equity awards, reducing the likelihood that the transactions signal a loss of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Fesko SEC filing Moshkevich SEC filing

Insiders John Fesko and Solomon Moshkevich also sold a combined 3,927 shares worth approximately $1.01 million under similar pre-arranged plans to meet tax obligations. They retained substantial holdings after the sales, further limiting the negative interpretation. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of sales by the CEO, CFO and other insiders may nevertheless create modest short-term selling pressure or raise valuation concerns, particularly because NTRA remains well below its 52-week high and carries a negative trailing price-to-earnings ratio. However, the filings contain no new operational or financial warning.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $253.82 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $288.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average is $221.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.03, for a total transaction of $9,089,637.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,035,465.29. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,984,068.55. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 178,862 shares of company stock valued at $40,416,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

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