Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $782.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $926.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $810.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $966.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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