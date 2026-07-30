Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,702 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $420.70 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $424.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $553.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded estimates. S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and outlook improvements in key businesses provided support. Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. SPGI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth and Buybacks

Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into private markets, African credit and data-center infrastructure could broaden long-term growth. S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Expanded Private Markets Datasets

S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but adjusted valuation targets. Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform.

Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform. Negative Sentiment: Full-year guidance was the main pressure point. S&P Global forecast 2026 EPS of $17.50-$17.75, below the approximately $18.98 analyst consensus cited before the update. Investors also reacted to reports characterizing EPS performance as weaker than expected on certain measures, overshadowing the reported quarterly beat. An analyst also reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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