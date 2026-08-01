OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 3,476.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,428 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 209,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of OGE Energy worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 328,260 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 295,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 204,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,028,000. Finally, Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.80.

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OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE OGE opened at $47.45 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.73 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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