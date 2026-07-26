OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases New Position in Hyperliquid Strategies Inc $PURR

OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,054,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,459,000. Hyperliquid Strategies comprises about 1.1% of OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 1.53% of Hyperliquid Strategies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PURR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.00 to $18.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyperliquid Strategies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of PURR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.62.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyperliquid Strategies Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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